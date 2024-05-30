New Zealand Budget 2024: These Are the Winners and Losers

(Bloomberg) -- Measures aimed at easing cost-of-living pressures on New Zealanders in the “squeezed middle” were given priority in the budget announced by Finance Minister Nicola Willis Thursday in Wellington. Here are the winners and losers.

Winners

Workers, families

Personal income tax thresholds will rise from July 31, effectively reducing tax for everyone earning more than NZ$14,000. Eligibility for independent earner tax credits will rise, as will in-work tax credits that help support working families, while a new “FamilyBoost” will subsidize early childhood education costs.

Hospitals

An increase in the health budget will target better hospital care and community services. That includes better security for emergency departments and money for drug agency Pharmac to meet a funding shortfall and improve access to medicines.

Education

Extra money has been found for new classrooms and maintenance of existing assets. Increased teacher training and early childhood education are a focus.

Police

There is funding for 500 additional frontline police officers, including vehicles and equipment, and pay increases.

Losers

Criminals

As well as more police, extra money has been earmarked for the prison service, including adding more beds and boosting pay for corrections officers to alleviate staff shortages.

Sick teenagers

People aged 14 years and over will face a NZ$5 prescription co-payment charge. Community services cardholders and those aged over 65 are exempt, and no-one will incur more than 20 co-payments a year.

Wasteful consumers

Gradual increases are proposed for levies paid by those disposing of waste at landfills, including households and commercial operators. The levy will rise to NZ$75 a ton by 2027 from NZ$60 this year.

Tourists

A consultation is under way to introduce an International Visitor Conservation and Tourism levy, which will be a charge on all foreign arrivals. The levy is projected to raise NZ$50 million in the fiscal year through June 2025 rising to NZ$70 million in following periods.

Cancer sufferers

While the government will extend free breast screening to women aged 74 years, up from 69 years currently, many cancer sufferers will be disappointed. Willis said other treatments would need to wait for funding in future budgets.

Old age pensioners

A retired couple receiving the New Zealand state pension and no other income will get only NZ$4.50 a week from the government’s tax cuts in the first year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.