New Zealand Can Form Government Within Two Weeks, Peters Says

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand First Party leader Winston Peters said talks to form a new center-right government can be concluded within two weeks.

“I certainly think that we will have it resolved before the next two weeks, most definitely,” Peters told the NBR business news outlet, according to an audio recording posted on its website Tuesday in Wellington.

Official election results released last week showed the National Party and its ally the ACT Party failed to secure a majority in parliament between them, and now need support from Peters. While the three parties have a lot of common ground there are also policy differences that could impact the pace of negotiations.

Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon has said he would like to be at the APEC leaders’ meeting in San Francisco late next week, but can’t guarantee he will attend because forming a government is his priority.

Peters told NBR it was important to tie down policy details, and to establish an open relationship with political partners. He said each party had to put forward their positions and negotiate.

