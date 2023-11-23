(Bloomberg) -- Negotiations between three center-right parties to form New Zealand’s next government have concluded, with details to be announced on Friday, Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon said.

“The parties are now going through their respective party processes for final sign-off and we expect that process to be completed this evening,” Luxon said in a statement issued by his office Thursday in Wellington. “Subject to agreement by all parties, a signing ceremony will take place tomorrow at parliament.”

Luxon’s National Party is poised to lead the new government with the support of the libertarian ACT Party and the centrist New Zealand First Party. It remains unclear what policy concessions and cabinet positions he has offered the two smaller partners for their backing.

The formation of the new government comes almost six weeks after the Oct. 14 election, at which National won enough votes to oust the ruling Labour Party but not enough to hold a majority in parliament.

Preliminary discussions between the three parties began soon after the vote but negotiations became more intense once official results on Nov. 3 showed that National would need New Zealand First as well as its ally ACT to govern.

Luxon told reporters he expects to tell the Governor-General tonight that agreement has been reached to form a government, with a view to being sworn in as Prime Minister on Monday. He expects parliament to reconvene on Dec. 5.

“Tomorrow morning we will have a formal signing ceremony and formal announcement, and we hope to then push on in the afternoon and be able to announce our cabinet and ministerial responsibilities,” Luxon said.

He refused to be drawn on any details before the agreement has been ratified by the respective parties.

