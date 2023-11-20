(Bloomberg) -- Negotiations to form the next New Zealand government neared a conclusion after the National Party secured agreement on key policies with its two partners.

“We’ve achieved a significant milestone overnight and that is that we have actually closed down and agreed policy programs with both ACT and also with New Zealand First,” National leader Christopher Luxon told reporters Monday in Auckland. “That’s a major achievement.”

National secured the most seats at the Oct. 14 election but needs the backing of its ally ACT and the centrist New Zealand First to control a majority in parliament. Talks involving ACT leader David Seymour and New Zealand First leader Winston Peters only began in earnest once official results were released on Nov. 3.

Although it has been 37 days since the election without a new government, Luxon was optimistic that the final discussions — involving ACT and New Zealand First looking at each other’s deals, as well as ministerial allocations — will not take long.

“It just got a lot simpler,” Luxon said. “We’re on the home stretch.”

National is impatient to take over the administration after outlining an aggressive policy platform including income tax cuts, spending reductions and central bank reform, as well as pledging to repeal a number of laws passed by Labour. A mini-budget is planned before parliament ends for the year — with Finance Spokesperson Nicola Willis reaffirming that plan, adding the emphasis is on the word “mini,” the New Zealand Herald reported today.

At the weekend, Luxon said there were still as many as three issues that still needed to be agreed, adding they were tough and complex topics. He said he expected to be in Auckland for a few more days.

Speculation on the outstanding issues has centered on National’s plan to allow foreigners to buy expensive homes, because Peters has expressed reservations about the plan and has historically objected to excessive numbers of immigrants entering the country, taking jobs and pushing up prices. National wants to levy any foreign home purchases to help pay for its tax cuts.

National has also opposed an ACT policy wanting the new government to pass a law that will define the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi — an historic deed between indigenous Maori and the government — and hold a referendum to allow people to ratify it.

Other potential sticking points include the retirement age, which National wants to progressively increase but Peters is opposed to, and the allocation of key portfolios such as foreign affairs and attorney-general.

National has 48 seats in the 123-seat parliament — and is expected to move to 49 when a byelection in a safe seat is held on Nov. 25 — while ACT has 11 and New Zealand First has eight.

