(Bloomberg) -- Some New Zealand economists have trimmed their fourth-quarter inflation forecasts after the first release of monthly indexes that provide more insight into price movements.

ANZ Bank New Zealand and Westpac Banking Corp. said the data for October were softer than expected, and both lowered their annual inflation forecast to 4.8% from 5.1% previously. Bank of New Zealand said there is downside risk to its 4.9% projection.

A more rapid slowdown in inflation adds to expectations that the Reserve Bank won’t increase the Official Cash Rate further after holding it at 5.5% since the middle of the year. Still, both ANZ and Westpac project another hike may be needed in early 2024 to hasten a return to the central bank’s 1-3% target band.

“We continue to believe that non-tradable inflation will not dissipate as quickly as the RBNZ is forecasting,” ANZ New Zealand economist Sharon Zollner said. “But recent helpful starting point surprises on inflation and the labor market make it more plausible that the job can be done with an OCR of 5.5%.”

New Zealand’s statistics agency began producing the indexes in response to calls from the RBNZ for a monthly consumers price index to assist it when making monetary policy decisions. New Zealand is the only OECD nation still relying on quarterly inflation data.

The new indexes cover variables such as fuel, airfares, alcohol, tobacco and accommodation services. When added to existing monthly readings on food prices and housing rentals, the agency says it now provides coverage of about 45% of the CPI.

The October data showed a sharp drop in domestic and international airfares, while food and gasoline prices also declined.

Westpac said it has not changed its view on non-tradable inflation, and still expects high rates of core inflation.

“While we currently still have a 25 basis point rise penciled in for February, the faster decline in headline inflation likely increases the hurdle the RBNZ needs to get over between now and then,” said senior economist Satish Ranchhod.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.