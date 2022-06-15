(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter as Covid-19 ran rampant through the population for the first time and interest rates rose in response to soaring inflation.

Gross domestic product fell 0.2% from the fourth quarter, when it gained 3%, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists forecast a 0.6% increase. From a year ago, the economy expanded 1.2%, just half the 2.4% predicted by economists and cooling from its 3.1% annual pace in the previous quarter.

The slowdown is unlikely to deter the Reserve Bank from raising borrowing costs further to get control of inflation, which may exceed 7% this quarter. With house prices falling and global uncertainty elevated, some economists say the risk of a recession in 2023 is rising.

The New Zealand dollar fell after the data. It bought 62.65 U.S. cents at 10:49 a.m. in Wellington, down from 62.84 cents beforehand.

Expectations for quarterly GDP varied widely. Three of New Zealand’s biggest banks tipped zero growth while the Reserve Bank forecast a 0.7% expansion. Only one of 18 surveyed economists called a contraction.

The economy was disrupted in the first three months of the year, when Covid-19 swept the entire country for the first time. That left customer-facing industries such as retailing and hospitality with dwindling sales as people isolated or worked from home.

At the same time, the tourism industry was struggling behind a closed border and soaring fuel and food costs began to damp discretionary spending. The government cut fuel taxes in mid-March to provide relief for consumers and began progressively opening the border to foreign visitors from April.

The RBNZ, which began raising rates in October, last month announced a second successive half-percentage-point hike. It increased the Official Cash Rate to 2% and signaled it wanted to raise the benchmark “at pace” toward 4%.

Most economists see another half-point hike in July but many tip quarter-point adjustments thereafter as higher borrowing costs start to squeeze households.

House prices dropped 5.6% in the three months through May as higher mortgage rates started to bite, the Real Estate Institute said yesterday.

