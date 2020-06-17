(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand entered recession for the first time in almost a decade as the coronavirus pandemic began to bite in the first quarter.

Gross domestic product fell 1.6% from the fourth quarter, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists expected GDP would shrink 1%. From a year earlier, the economy fell 0.2% -- the first annual contraction since 2009.

The nation is bracing for a severe contraction in the three months through June after it responded to the pandemic by closing its border and imposing a strict nationwide lockdown that stayed in place until mid-May. The government has pledged NZ$62 billion ($40 billion) of fiscal support to help revive domestic demand and protect jobs, while the central bank has slashed interest rates and embarked on quantitative easing to drive down borrowing costs.

The New Zealand dollar declined after the GDP report. It bought 64.59 U.S. cents at 10:50 a.m. in Wellington.

The impact from the Covid-19 outbreak began to be felt in early February with a travel ban imposed on arrivals from China and exporters facing difficulties in their supply chains. Tourism started to feel the pain as border measures were stepped up after the first case of Covid-19 was discovered on Feb. 28. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern eventually took the unprecedented step of closing the border to all foreigners on March 19.

Only in the final week of the quarter, on March 25, was the nation placed into lockdown, requiring almost all retailers other than supermarkets to close and shutting down building sites and most factories.

Bank economists predict the economy will contract by as much as 19% in the second quarter, confirming New Zealand’s first recession since the second half of 2010. Some have scaled back the severity of the expected slump after the country succeeded in eliminating the virus and came out of lockdown earlier than anticipated, partially reviving consumer confidence and giving a fillip to retail spending.

