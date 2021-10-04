(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a lockdown in Auckland as the nation’s largest city continues to record new community cases of Covid-19, but presented a road-map for restrictions to be gradually eased over coming weeks.

Auckland will remain at Alert Level 3, meaning people cannot leave the city and should stay at home where possible, for at least another week, Ardern said Monday in Wellington. At the same time, she eased some rules around outdoor activities and said greater freedoms would be progressively restored as and when it was safe to do so.

“Today, based on public health advice, Cabinet confirmed its plan to transition Auckland out of current restrictions carefully and methodically, with regular check-ins to ensure we’re continuing to actively control the virus,” Ardern said. “Vaccines were always going to change the way we manage Covid-19 into the future, but our strategy has worked and will remain -- we want to control the virus, avoid cases and hospitalizations, enjoy our freedoms, and reconnect with the world.”

The extension of Level 3 restrictions in Auckland follows news that the outbreak has spread to the neighboring Waikato district, prompting a snap lockdown in fourth-largest city Hamilton.

