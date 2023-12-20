(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand house prices will post a modest recovery over the next six months but growth will then almost stall as the economy cools, according to the Treasury Department.

House prices will rise 5.3% in the year ending June 30, the department said in its half-year update released Wednesday. But they will likely increase just 0.7% in the following year through June 2025, the projections show.

Population increases and low unemployment have encouraged home buyers to return to the market in recent months, helping prices start to edge higher after a decline that began in the final quarter of 2021. But the prospect of a softer labor market, fewer new immigrants and continued high interest rates add to signs that the recovery will be cautious.

Treasury has upgraded its near-term view from the pre-election update published in September, but it no longer sees 1.5% gains in the 12 months through June 2025.

Price growth beyond mid 2024 slows “as lower net migration reduces demand growth, while high interest rates and softening labor market conditions continue to weigh on the demand for mortgage lending,” the department said in the update.

Treasury sees net immigration declining from record levels from through 2024 and 2025, while it tipped the central bank to keep interest rates higher for longer.

From late 2026, declining interest rates and increased employment contribute to faster house-price growth, it said. Values are projected to rise 3.3% in the year through June 2027 and 4.8% a year later, it said.

