(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron will co-chair a meeting of world leaders and technology company bosses next month seeking to end the ability to use social media to organize and promote terrorism and violent extremism.

The meeting in Paris on May 15 aims to see world leaders and chief executives agree to a pledge entitled the “Christchurch Call” to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online, Ardern said in a statement Wednesday. It will be held two months after a gunman killed 50 people at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

“The attacks saw social media used in an unprecedented way as a tool to promote an act of terrorism and hate,” Ardern said. “We are asking for a show of leadership to ensure social media cannot be used again the way it was in the March 15 terrorist attack.”

Ardern has led calls for Facebook Inc. and other social media platforms to stop hosting extremist propaganda including terrorist events, after the Christchurch attack was live-streamed and repeatedly shared online. While some nations such as Australia have passed their own legislation to tackle the issue, Ardern argues a global response will be more effective.

“We all need to act, and that includes social media providers taking more responsibility for the content that is on their platforms, and taking action so that violent extremist content cannot be published and shared,” she said. “It’s critical that technology platforms like Facebook are not perverted as a tool for terrorism, and instead become part of a global solution to countering extremism.”

