(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand house-building costs are increasing at the slowest pace in almost three years as higher interest rates and a slowing economy curb demand for new homes.

Construction costs rose 0.6% in the three months through June, matching the pace seen in the first quarter and the slowest since the fourth quarter of 2020, CoreLogic New Zealand said Tuesday in Wellington. From a year earlier, costs climbed 6.4%.

The Reserve Bank’s aggressive monetary tightening has seen house prices and consumer confidence slump, slowing the demand for new homes. Building consents in the year through May were 12% lower than the year-earlier period and the weakest since mid-2021.

The construction cost index is based on the cost of building a 200 square meter brick and tile house including labor, materials, plant hire and sub-contractors. The gauge rose a record 10.4% in 2022, reflecting a squeeze on supply of building materials such as wallboard, and a shortage of tradesman and laborers because the closed border prevented the arrival of foreign workers.

“The widely-anticipated slowdown in consents has alleviated some pressure on the construction materials supply chain in recent months while also slightly reduced workloads for builders, which means that the growth in costs isn’t as intense as it was in 2022,” said CoreLogic Chief Property Economist Kelvin Davidson.

The number of new dwelling consents was likely to fall further and as the pipeline of construction comes to completion, workloads would continue to moderate over the next two to three years, he said.

“The expectation is the quarterly rate of change in the index will continue to grow around 0.5% for the rest of 2023, taking the annual change to less than 3% by the end of the year,” Davidson said. “That’s not going to mean the cost to build a new home is going to be cheaper, but it does provide some reassurance to buyers that costs won’t increase at the same rapid rate we’ve experienced in the past two years.”

