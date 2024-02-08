(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand mortgage interest rates are beginning to drop although it may be late 2024 before borrowers notice meaningful declines.

Data on so-called special mortgages compiled by the Reserve Bank show the average interest rate for a two-year fixed loan fell to 6.86% in January from as high as 7.01% in November. Interest rates for other fixed terms have also edged lower.

An expectation that central banks including the US Federal Reserve will pivot to rate cuts this year has caused a decline in bond yields globally in recent months, helping to ease funding costs for New Zealand banks. Still, lending rates are largely determined by where the RBNZ sets its Official Cash Rate, and economists increasingly see the benchmark remaining at 5.5% until the second half of the year.

ANZ Bank today revised its view, projecting two quarter-point rate hikes in February and April that will take the OCR to 6%. It said recent data, including a report this week showing New Zealand’s jobless rate didn’t rise as much as expected, pointed to upward pressure on inflation.

“We continue to believe mortgage rates have peaked and are likely to fall this year,” said Mike Jones, chief economist at Bank of New Zealand. However, meaningful declines are unlikely until the second half, when the RBNZ is expected to start easing policy, he said.

In November, the RBNZ flagged the risk of a rate hike this year, while Chief Economist Paul Conway said last month policymakers had “some way to go” to get inflation back to the central bank’s target.

Lower mortgage rates may add impetus to the housing market, which began a cautious recovery in the final months of 2023 despite borrowing costs remaining high. Westpac Banking Corp. announced Friday that it was lowering some home-loan rates, although it left its two-year special rate unchanged at 6.89%.

Special mortgages are offered to borrowers who have higher equity in their homes and are discounted from a standard product. The average interest rate for a two-year standard loan fell to 7.48% in January from as high as 7.6% in October, the RBNZ data showed.

(Updates with ANZ forecasting RBNZ hikes in fourth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.