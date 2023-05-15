New Zealand Hostel Fire Kills at Least Six, Death Toll May Rise

(Bloomberg) -- A hostel fire in New Zealand capital city Wellington has claimed at least six lives, with several people still unaccounted for.

The blaze broke out overnight in the 92-room, four-storey Loafers Lodge, police said on Tuesday. Their initial assessment is that there are fewer than 10 fatalities. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he understood six people were confirmed dead.

Work is underway to establish who was staying in the hostel in the suburb of Newtown, not far from central Wellington. Fifty-two people were taken out of the building and at least five were rescued from the roof, Radio New Zealand reported.

The New Zealand Herald said as many as 30 people may be unaccounted for.

