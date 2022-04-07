(Bloomberg) -- New Zealanders are starting to spend less in response to rising fuel prices and other living costs, according to a survey of Westpac customers.

Surging inflation is the biggest financial concern for consumers ahead of the impact of Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine, Westpac said in a statement released Friday in Wellington. The survey found that 44% of people are already spending less on petrol, 43% are cutting back on takeaways and dining out, and 41% have reduced grocery costs.

New Zealand’s economy is set to slow in 2022 as the central bank raises interest rates to combat the surge in inflation, which has climbed to the highest in more than 30 years. Evidence that the rising cost of living is curbing consumer spending adds to signs that the slowdown could be sharper than expected, with some economists warning growth may stall in the first half of the year.

Still, 69% of those surveyed reported they are confident they can cope with the cost of living increase, and 58% have already cut back on unnecessary or wasteful spending, Westpac said.

The survey of 1,618 Westpac customers was conducted March 17-23. It found 36% of New Zealanders have asked or are planning to ask for a pay rise, while 41% are considering looking for a higher-paying job.

