(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s immigration peak was higher than previously reported after revisions showed fewer people left the country in the final months of 2023.

Net immigration climbed as high as 141,400 in the 12 months through November, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. The previously reported peak was 134,400 in the year through October. Annual immigration slowed to 133,800 in the year through January, today’s data show.

The population surge has prompted the Reserve Bank to warn that the extra demand for houses and rental accommodation might add to inflation. Still, policymakers last month softened their threat of another increase in the Official Cash Rate because they felt the pressures around inflation were now evenly balanced.

“The RBNZ will likely be wary over the risk that migration figures will continue to be revised up as well as the impact of strong net immigration on demand pressures and inflation,” said Mark Smith, senior economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “They will tread cautiously. We expect the first OCR cut to be delivered in November, with the OCR to remain on the restrictive side of neutral settings until mid-2026.”

Today’s report showed that estimated net immigration in the fourth quarter was 8,500 higher than previously reported.

“This month saw upward revisions to most provisional monthly and annual estimates of net migration, driven by downward revisions of migrant departures for the months of November and December 2023,” the statistics agency said. “The downward revisions partly reflect people living in New Zealand who departed in those months, and arrived back in New Zealand during January and February 2024, reducing their probability of their being migrant departures.”

New Zealand determines that a migrant is an overseas resident who arrives and then spends cumulatively 12 of the next 16 months in the country. That means the estimates are subject to revision, particularly the most recent six months, as foreigners either depart permanently or temporarily.

The estimates still reveal a downtrend in monthly net arrivals, which were 5,250 in January compared with an average of more than 11,000 a month in the second half of 2023.

