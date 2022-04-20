(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand inflation accelerated in the first quarter to the fastest pace in 32 years, validating the central bank’s decision to raise interest rates by half a percentage point as it pursues an aggressive tightening cycle.

Annual inflation surged to 6.9% from 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists had forecast 7.1%. Quarterly consumer prices advanced 1.8%, less than the 2% median estimate.

The New Zealand dollar edged down after the inflation report slightly missed estimates. It bought 67.86 U.S. cents at 10:47 a.m. in Wellington.

New Zealand is at the forefront of global policy tightening as central banks respond to soaring inflation that’s threatening to become entrenched. The Reserve Bank last week delivered its biggest hike in 22 years, raising the official cash rate to 1.5%.

Governor Adrian Orr said Tuesday the aggressive response was needed because there is a greater risk of inflation expectations getting out of control, and further tightening is expected.

