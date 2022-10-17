(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand inflation barely slowed in the third quarter, reinforcing bets that the central bank will need to keep raising interest rates.

Annual inflation eased to 7.2% from a 32-year high of 7.3% in the second quarter, Statistics New Zealand said Tuesday in Wellington. Economists expected the rate to drop to 6.5%. Consumer prices advanced 2.2% from three months earlier, exceeding the 1.5% median estimate.

The Reserve Bank doesn’t expect inflation to return to its 1-3% target band until mid-2024 even as it raises the Official Cash Rate at a record pace. Some economists predict the benchmark rate, currently at 3.5%, will need to rise to 4.5% or higher next year for the RBNZ to regain control of prices.

The New Zealand dollar was little changed after the release of the data. It bought 56.53 US cents at 11 a.m in Wellington, up from 56.44 cents beforehand.

The RBNZ has been at the forefront of global monetary tightening as central banks battle to overcome inflation stoked by surging energy prices and supply chain disruptions.

New Zealand inflation last slowed in the third quarter of 2020 and began accelerating from 1.5% in early 2021. The RBNZ has hiked the OCR by 3.25 percentage points in 12 months, delivering five consecutive half-point increases this year in the most aggressive tightening since the benchmark rate was introduced in 1999.

In August, the bank forecast inflation would be 6.4% in the third quarter and would gradually slow over the next two years, dropping below 3% in the second quarter of 2024.

Price rises were widespread, the statistics agency said, with 10 of the 11 main groups in the consumers price index basket increasing in the quarter. The main drivers were food, residential construction costs and international airfares, it said.

Non-tradables inflation, a closely watched indicator of domestic price pressures, accelerated to a record 6.6% from 6.3% in the second quarter. The RBNZ projected 6.3%.

Other Details

Non-tradables prices increased a record 2% in the quarter; economists expected 1.8% Led by construction costs, rents, council tax Series began in 1999

Tradables prices increased 2.2% in the quarter; economists expected 1.2% Led by food, airfares Tradables rose 8.1% from a year earlier

Prices for construction of new houses were up 3.3% for the quarter and 17% for the year

Gasoline prices fell 4.5% in the quarter but surged 19% for the year

Food prices gained 4.1% in the quarter and 8% for the year

Consumer prices excluding food, fuel and energy rose 6.3% from a year earlier. The RBNZ publishes its own core inflation measure later Tuesday

