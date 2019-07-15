(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand consumer prices rose at a faster pace in the second quarter, led by a surge in fuel prices, while there were few signs of broadening inflation pressures elsewhere in the economy that would take the gauge toward the central bank’s target midpoint.

Consumer prices gained 1.7% from a year earlier, Statistics New Zealand said Tuesday in Wellington. That was faster than the 1.5% pace in the first quarter and matched the median forecast of economists. Prices rose 0.6% from three months earlier, also matching expectations

Key Insights

The Reserve Bank in May forecast annual inflation would rise to 1.7% in the second quarter, but would then slow and remain below the midpoint of its 1-3% target until mid-2021

Last month, the RBNZ held the official cash rate at a record-low 1.5% and said that given the downside risks for employment and inflation, a lower OCR may be needed

With business confidence weakening and leading indicators of manufacturing and spending also soft, there is increasing concern the economy lacks the momentum needed to get inflation back to 2%

Consumer prices excluding food, fuel and energy rose 1.7% from a year earlier, picking up from 1.5% in the first quarter, while other measures of underlying inflation also accelerated slightly. The RBNZ publishes its own core inflation measures later Tuesday

While the data showed a 5.8% lift in fuel prices in the quarter, the RBNZ can look through temporary volatility when it sets monetary policy

Non-tradable prices, which aren’t influenced by the currency, rose 2.8% from a year earlier -- matching the pace in the first quarter -- led by rents and the cost of building new houses

Market Reaction

The New Zealand dollar was little changed at 67.22 U.S. cents at 10:57 a.m. in Wellington. The chance of a rate cut at the next review in August remained at 84%, according to swaps data.

