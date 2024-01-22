New Zealand Inflation Seen Slowing, But Not Enough for Rate Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s inflation probably slowed in the final three months of 2023, though not by enough to prompt the Reserve Bank to seriously consider interest-rate reductions anytime soon.

The consumer price index rose 4.7% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, economists predicted ahead of data in Wellington on Wednesday. That’s down from 5.6% in the third quarter and below the RBNZ’s 5% forecast.

While inflation is anticipated to be the slowest since mid-2021, it remains well above the RBNZ’s 1-3% target and concerns persist that core prices are proving stubbornly strong. That’s likely to encourage the Monetary Policy Committee to keep the Official Cash Rate at 5.5% until at least the third quarter of 2024, even as economic growth cools faster than policymakers expected.

“The economy is much smaller than the RBNZ had anticipated and the starting point for inflation is a little lower,” said Sharon Zollner, chief New Zealand economist at ANZ Bank in Auckland. “That said, we remain concerned about sticky domestic driven inflation risks. The RBNZ is likely to proceed with caution given the potential costs of pivoting too early remain very high.”

ANZ Bank last week brought forward its expectation of a first rate cut to August from early 2025.

New Zealand’s inflation report comes as 2024 is increasingly seen internationally as the year of the rate cut, with the Federal Reserve poised to lead the charge for richer countries. While inflation is mostly retreating around the world, soaring shipping costs and a jump in oil prices are stoking worries about a revival of cost pressures.

In late November, the RBNZ said it was concerned that record immigration could fuel inflation, and signaled it may keep the OCR unchanged until 2025.

But within weeks a report showed New Zealand’s gross domestic product unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter and revisions meant the economy was weaker than the central bank had assumed. That prompted investors to aggressively price rate cuts starting in the second quarter, though most economists expect the central bank will wait until the second half of the year.

After the GDP report, Governor Adrian Orr said the RBNZ would be assessing that data as well as this week’s inflation report ahead of its Feb. 28 rate decision. He said policymakers are also watching immigration trends and underlying price pressures.

“I can’t overemphasize enough that it’s core inflation that’s going to be our challenge ahead,” he said. “The last five yards on the inflation battle is going to be tough.”

One of the RBNZ’s preferred core inflation measures slowed to 5.2% in the third quarter. It will also be updated on Wednesday.

The central bank doesn’t publicly forecast core inflation, but it does project the non-tradeable price series, which is an estimate of domestic price pressures. It expects that gauge will slow to 5.7% in the fourth quarter from 6.3% three months earlier.

“Domestic inflation is moving in the right direction but at a frustratingly slow pace,” said Mary Jo Vergara, senior economist at Kiwibank in Auckland who forecasts non-tradeable prices rose 5.4%. “It’s still a long way back to 3%.”

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.