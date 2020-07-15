(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand inflation slowed in the second quarter, falling toward the low-end of the central bank’s target range, as the Covid-19 lockdown stalled the economy and global oil prices dragged.

Consumer prices fell 0.5% from the first quarter, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. That’s the first quarterly decline since 2015; economists tipped a 0.6% drop

Inflation slowed to 1.5% from a year earlier, compared with 2.5% in the first quarter and the 1.3% expected by economists

Key Insights

The Reserve Bank’s baseline scenario outlined in its May policy statement projected inflation would slow to 1.3% in the second quarter and 0.3% by the end of the year

The RBNZ slashed the official cash rate to 0.25% and embarked on a NZ$60 billion ($39 billion) quantitative easing program to combat the pandemic hit economy; it is tipped to do more in August in order to meet the 1-3% inflation target

Statistics agency said the nationwide lockdown -- that ended May 13 -- made measurement of prices such as airfares, public transport and rents more difficult, and may have created volatility in the data

Other Data

Consumer prices excluding food, fuel and energy rose 1.9% from a year earlier, slowing from 2.3% in the first quarter, while other measures of underlying inflation were softer. The RBNZ publishes its own core measure later Thursday

Tradables prices fell 0.6 from a year earlier, led by cheaper fuel -- gasoline prices slumped 12% in the quarter, the most since 2008

Non-tradable prices, which are less influenced by the currency, rose 3.1% from a year earlier led by rents and tobacco tax impacts

Market Reaction

The New Zealand dollar was little changed after the report, buying 65.75 U.S. cents at 11:00 a.m. in Wellington

