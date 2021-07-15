(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand inflation surged in the second quarter, breaching the central bank’s target range for the first time in 10 years and reinforcing bets it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month.

The annual inflation rate jumped to 3.3%, more than double its first-quarter reading of 1.5% and the fastest pace since 2011, Statistics New Zealand said Friday in Wellington. Economists expected 2.7%. Consumer prices advanced 1.3% from three months earlier, exceeding the 0.7% median forecast.

New Zealand’s economy is running hot and stoking inflation, as strong demand allows companies to raise prices and a labor shortage threatens to drive up wages. The Reserve Bank this week unexpectedly announced an end to its quantitative easing bond purchases, a likely pre-cursor to rate rises.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.