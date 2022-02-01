(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s unemployment rate fell to a record low in the fourth quarter amid a labor shortage, adding to signs the economy is overheating.

The jobless rate dropped to 3.2% from a revised 3.3% in the third quarter, the lowest since records began in 1986, Statistics New Zealand data showed Wednesday in Wellington. Economists expected 3.3%. Employment rose 0.1% from the previous three months versus expectations of a 0.4% gain.

New Zealand’s closed border has cut the supply of imported labor, creating worker shortages that are driving up wages and contributing to the fastest inflation in more than 31 years. The Reserve Bank began raising its official cash rate in the fourth quarter and economists are forecasting the benchmark may need to be aggressively increased to take stimulus out of the economy.

The kiwi dollar was little changed after the report. It bought 66.36 U.S. cents at 10:49 a.m. in Wellington. Investors have fully priced in a 25 basis-point rate hike at the RBNZ’s next policy meeting on Feb. 23 and there is a 32% chance of a 50-point move, swaps data show.

Inflation surged to an annual rate of 5.9% in the fourth quarter, well above the 1-3% band targeted by the RBNZ. While an outbreak of the highly infectious omicron variant of Covid-19 could damp economic growth, it might also add to capacity pressures through worker illness and further supply chain disruption.

