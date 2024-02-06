(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand unemployment rose less than expected at the end of last year, suggesting the central bank could remain cautious about cutting interest rates.

The jobless rate climbed to 4.0% in the fourth quarter from 3.9% in the third, Statistics New Zealand said Wednesday in Wellington. Economists expected 4.3%. Employment gained 0.4% from the previous three months, beating the 0.3% estimate. Wage inflation eased.

The labor market is cooling as record immigration increases the supply of workers and reduces upward pressure on wages, while high borrowing costs are damping household spending. Reserve Bank policymakers say they’ve still got work to do to tame inflation, even as investors expect them to start cutting rates later this year.

“At face value, the report today reduces the chances of a near-term rate cut by the RBNZ,” said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank in Auckland. “Thoughts of cuts in May and August will likely push out to November. We’re sticking with our call for cuts commencing in November.”

The New Zealand dollar rose after the data. It bought 61.03 U.S. cents at 12:06 p.m. in Wellington, up from 60.80 cents beforehand.

The RBNZ in November signaled the risk that it could raise the Official Cash Rate from 5.5% in 2024, and said it didn’t expect to start lowering the benchmark until 2025. Since then, data revisions showed the economy was much weaker in 2023 than previously thought, fueling bets on a pivot to rate cuts as soon as the second quarter.

Still, RBNZ Chief Economist Paul Conway last month said the bank has “a way to go” to get inflation back to the midpoint of its 1-3% target band.

Headline inflation was 4.7% in the fourth quarter, less than the RBNZ’s 5% projection, but non-tradables inflation didn’t slow as much as the bank expected.

Annual employment growth of 2.4% was stronger than the 2.1% expected by economists, today’s report showed, though it slowed from a revised 2.7% in the previous quarter.

Wage Increases

Ordinary time wages for non-government workers rose 3.9% from a year earlier, slowing from 4.1% pace, the statistics agency said. Central government-sector ordinary time wages rose an annual 5.7%, up from 5.5% in the previous quarter, reflecting a number of pay settlements with workers including nurses and teachers earlier in the year.

Average ordinary time hourly earnings for non-government workers gained 0.5% from the previous quarter and 6.6% from a year earlier. That’s down from a record 8.6% annual reading in the third quarter of 2022.

“While wage inflation has clearly peaked in the private sector — though not in total, due to the large public sector increases — it has not receded as quickly as the RBNZ would have hoped,” said Michael Gordon, senior economist at Westpac in Auckland. “That in turn will have a bearing on its forecasts of how quickly inflation will return to within the 1-3% target range.”

(Updates with economist’s comment in 12th paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.