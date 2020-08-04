(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand employment fell less than forecast in the second quarter and the jobless rate unexpectedly declined even as the economy slumped.

Employment fell 0.4% from the first quarter; economists expected a 2% contraction

The jobless rate dropped to 4% from 4.2%, Statistics New Zealand said Wednesday in Wellington; economists expected a rise to 5.6%

The participation rate fell to 69.7% from a revised 70.5% in the first quarter

Key Insights

The government’s wage subsidy and the shorter-than-expected time spent in lockdown delayed the labor market’s response to the recession

The subsidy ends on Sept. 1, which will make job creation a central theme of the Sept. 19 general election

Statistics New Zealand decided that people who may have wanted a job but were not actively seeking work during the lockdown were outside the labor force rather than unemployed, which pushed the participation rate and the jobless rate lower

Market Reaction

The kiwi dollar rose after the report. It bought 66.39 U.S. cents at 10:51 a.m. in Wellington from 66.22 cents immediately before the release.

Other Details

From a year earlier, employment rose 1.2%

The Labour Cost Index for non-government workers rose 0.2% in the quarter, the slowest pace of increase since 1994

Get More

