New Zealand Keeps Rate at Record Low, Ready to Move If Needed

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank held interest rates at a record low and said it is ready to change them in either direction if needed.

“We are well positioned to manage change in either direction -- up or down -- as necessary,” Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said in a statement in Wellington Thursday, after keeping the official cash rate at 1.75 percent. The benchmark rate would remain there “for now,” Orr said.

Slowing economic growth and weak business confidence are adding to signs that New Zealand’s inflation rate will remain below the midpoint of the 1-3 percent range Orr targets for a prolonged period. In May, the RBNZ signaled that it didn’t expect to start raising interest rates until late 2019.

New Zealand’s dollar was little changed after the statement, buying 67.97 U.S. cents at 9:06 a.m. in Wellington. Orr omitted any comment on the exchange rate in today’s statement.

All 17 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected today’s decision, and most forecast the OCR will remain at 1.75 percent until the second half of 2019.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tracy Withers in Wellington at twithers@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Matthew Brockett at mbrockett1@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.