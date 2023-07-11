(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s governing Labour Party has ruled out implementing a wealth or capital gains tax after the October election while leaving the door open for other, less-radical tax adjustments.

“I’m confirming today that under a government I lead there will be no wealth or capital gains tax after the election,” Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement Wednesday in Wellington. “With many Kiwi households struggling, now is simply not the time for a big shake-up of our tax system.”

As the Oct. 14 vote looms, Labour is neck-and-neck in opinion polls with the main opposition National Party, which is pledging tax cuts. Hipkins attacked National’s plans as “unaffordable and inflationary,” saying he will instead campaign on targeted support for those in need that won’t add to price pressures.

Hipkins revealed the government considered a tax switch in the May budget, which would have included a potential wealth or capital gains tax.

“I ultimately made the call not to proceed with it,” he said. “We simply didn’t have a mandate to implement those tax changes.”

Labour will release its tax policy soon, and will focus on “making life a little easier without implementing big uncertain changes,” Hipkins said.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson released background papers for his budget Wednesday, outlining the tax switch proposal.

“Work was undertaken on a range of proposals for a tax switch, particularly based on a revenue neutral switch that would have seen a tax free zone created of up to NZ$10,000 ($6,000) funded by increased tax on the wealthiest New Zealanders,” he said in a statement. “This work began in 2022, but ultimately the decision was made not to go ahead with it given the significance of the change in difficult and highly uncertain economic conditions.”

Faced with rising costs to rebuild after Cyclone Gabrielle, ministers also considered a levy on excess profits of banks but decided there was enough space in the accounts not to proceed with this, he said.

As the economy cools, the government’s revenue expectations are not being met and it is looking closely at how it can support people facing cost-of-living pressures while staying on a path to surplus, Robertson said.

“This includes continuing to look for further savings and efficiencies in our program,” he said.

The government will publish a pre-election fiscal update on Sept. 12.

