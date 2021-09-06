(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted a nationwide lockdown outside largest city Auckland but said it is too soon to declare victory over a delta coronavirus outbreak.

Three weeks after it went into lockdown, the country will move to Alert Level 2 at midnight Tuesday, allowing people to return to work and school, Ardern told a news conference Monday in Wellington. But Auckland, the epicenter of the outbreak, will remain at Level 4 -- the highest level of restrictions -- for at least one more week, she said.

“We’ve done so well to get this outbreak under control,” Ardern said. “The job is not done. We’re within sight of elimination but we cannot drop the ball.”

New Zealand appears on track to once again eliminate Covid-19 from the community after the lockdown reduced new case numbers to just 20 a day. If it succeeds, it will be a rare victory over the highly infectious delta strain of the virus. In neighboring Australia, state governments in New South Wales and Victoria have conceded they no longer expect to eliminate delta as case numbers continue to grow despite prolonged lockdowns.

Ardern said caution is still warranted and Level 2 restrictions have been tightened to reflect the risks associated with delta. New Zealanders will need to wear masks in most public venues at Level 2 and indoor gatherings will be limited to 50.

