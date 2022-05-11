(Bloomberg) --

New Zealand experienced a surge in overseas arrivals in March after the nation opened its border to allow citizens to return home.

Overseas arrivals surged 517%, to 28,600 from 4,640 a year earlier, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. The total is the most since July last year, when New Zealand closed a quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia amid concerns about a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections.

From late February, New Zealanders could come home from Australia without having to spend time in a government managed isolation facility, and that was extended to Kiwis living in the rest of the world from March 13.

Of the March arrivals, more than 75% said they came to visit friends and relatives while just 889 came on a holiday, the statistics agency reported.

New Zealand tourist operators are hopeful the progressive reopening of the border will revive their industry, which has been decimated since the pandemic struck in March 2020.

Australians were able to arrive without isolating from April 13 and foreign visitors from visa-waiver nations like the US and UK could arrive from May 2. Tourists from non-waiver nations including China can come from July 31.

