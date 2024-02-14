(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand monthly net immigration slowed to an 17-month low in December, adding to signs that a population surge that is worrying policymakers may be past its peak.

An estimated net 2,431 immigrants arrived in December, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. That’s down from a revised 7,648 in November and the lowest since July 2022.

Annual net immigration slowed to 125,962 from 132,425 in November and a record 134,381 in October, the report showed.

New Zealand’s population grew the most in 30 years in the 12 months through September 2023, prompting the Reserve Bank to warn that the extra demand for houses and rental accommodation might add to inflation. The central bank has said there is a risk of a rate hike this year unless it started to see indicators of price pressures moving in the right direction.

Governor Adrian Orr said this week that inflation at 4.7% “is still too high” and that he was mindful of pressures in the housing market.

“It is concerning that population is growing so rapidly at the time that new construction is slowing significantly,” he told a parliamentary committee.

The RBNZ and other forecasters have projected immigration will slow over the next two years, but have been confounded by regular upward revisions to the series, which reflects the way in which the data is compiled.

November monthly net immigration was revised higher by 3,011 while the annual tally was 5,019 higher than previously reported.

“While there’s a good chance that the last few months will be revised up further, it’s getting more likely that we have passed the peak,” said Michael Gordon, senior economist at Westpac in Auckland.

However, it remains to be seen how the accumulated inflow of migrants to date plays out in the economy, and the RBNZ will be concerned about the potential inflationary impacts, he said.

The sharp drop in monthly immigration reflected a jump in departures both by New Zealand citizens and foreigners, today’s report showed. Still, in the year through December there was a record arrival of 226,900 foreigners — up from 92,400 in 2022.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.