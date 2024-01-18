(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand net immigration slowed to a 15-month low in November, signaling that a population surge that has worried policymakers may have reached its peak.

An estimated net 4,637 immigrants arrived in November, Statistics New Zealand said Friday in Wellington. That’s down from a revised 10,539 in October and the lowest since August 2022.

Annual immigration slowed to 127,409 from a record 132,294 in October, the report showed.

New Zealand’s population surged last year following a flood of foreign arrivals, prompting the Reserve Bank to warn that the extra demand for houses and rental accommodation might add to inflation. The central bank said there was a heightened risk of a rate hike in 2024 unless it started to see indicators of price pressures moving in the right direction.

In December, Governor Adrian Orr said the RBNZ had “been surprised by the continued extremely high level of net inward migration” adding that it it may mean it has to be more restrictive for longer with monetary policy.

The RBNZ and other forecasters have projected immigration will slow over the next two years, but have been confounded by regular upward revisions to the series, which reflects the way in which the data is compiled.

Today’s report showed that November monthly net immigration was revised higher by 1,210 while the annual tally was 3,375 higher than previously reported.

The sharp drop in monthly immigration reflected a jump in departures both by New Zealand citizens and foreigners, today’s report showed. Still, in the year through November there was a record arrival of 222,400 foreigners — up from 80,200 in the year through November 2022.

