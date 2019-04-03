New Zealand Mosque Gunman to Face 50 Murder Charges, Police Say

(Bloomberg) -- The gunman accused of carrying out New Zealand’s worst massacre in modern history will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted-murder charges when he appears in court on Friday, police said.

A 28-year-old Australian wielding modified semi-automatics allegedly opened fire in two Christchurch mosques last month during afternoon prayers and live-streamed the attack to social media.

The terrorist atrocity spurred the government to ban military style semi-automatics and assault rifles and announce a nationwide buyback of the weapons.

The man will appear in the High Court in Christchurch tomorrow, police said in a statement, adding that “other charges are still under consideration.”

