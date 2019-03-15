(Bloomberg) -- Sky Network Television, New Zealand’s biggest satellite television provider, has removed Sky News Australia from its platform, citing concerns about the broadcasting of footage from the terrorist attacks in Christchurch.

“We stand in support of our fellow New Zealanders and have made the decision to remove Sky News Australia from our platform until we are confident that the distressing footage from yesterday’s events will not be shared,” the broadcaster said in a message on Twitter.

The gunman who attacked mosques yesterday afternoon live-streamed part of his attack, and some footage from that video was broadcast.

