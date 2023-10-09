New Zealand Parliament to Have Extra Seat After Candidate Dies

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s next parliament will have an additional seat after the death of a candidate just days before a general election, the Electoral Commission said.

The unusual situation means that 120 members of parliament will be elected on Oct. 14 but an extra member will subsequently be chosen at a by-election, increasing parliament to 121 seats, the commission said on Monday.

The adjustment has no ramifications for the election — whichever party wins will still need to control 61 seats.

The anomaly was triggered by the death of the ACT Party candidate in the Port Waikato electorate, Neil Christensen.

The commission said only party votes will be counted in the electorate, and a candidate will be chosen at the by-election to be held at some future date.

Under New Zealand’s mixed-member proportional system, people cast a party vote and a candidate vote. The share of seats in parliament is determined by the party vote.

