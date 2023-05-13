(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand announced an NZ$1 billion ($619 million) flood and cyclone recovery package as part of its yearly budget, after being smashed by rough weather including a cyclone that ravaged the country’s North Island.

The package covers infrastructure repair such as the rebuilding of roads, railways and schools while preparing for future events by investing in flood protection measures, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Sunday.

They called cyclone recovery a “core focus” of the budget, which will be delivered Thursday.

“These investments will help ease the pressure on local communities already struggling with the cost of living from having to foot the full recovery bill,” Hipkins said.

The Treasury has estimated the damage from Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year, along with floods that struck Auckland, could range from NZ$9 billion to NZ$14.5 billion, according to the statement.

The package includes NZ$100 million for flood protection, including more on-farm support for the safety and wellbeing of people and stock, employment programs to retrain workers facing a volatile job market, and further support for food banks and ongoing clean up efforts.

