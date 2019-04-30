(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand police have found a package containing a suspected explosive device and ammunition at a vacant address in Christchurch, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

A bomb disposal team has secured the package and declared it safe. A 33-year-old man has been arrested and is assisting with inquiries, police said.

The discovery of the package comes after deadly mosque attacks in Christchurch in March that left 50 people dead.

