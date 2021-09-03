(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a man who attacked people with a knife in an Auckland supermarket before being shot dead by police was a known extremist and terrorist.

The attack that began at 2:40 p.m. local time Friday and left six people injured, three seriously, “was undertaken by an individual who was a known threat to New Zealand,” Ardern told a news conference. “The individual was under constant monitoring and it was the police surveillance team and special tactics group who were part of that monitoring and surveillance that shot and killed him within I’m told the space of roughly 60 seconds of the attack starting.”

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the man entered the supermarket, obtained a knife within the store and began to stab people, sending shoppers fleeing. He was engaged by police and shot when he approached them with the knife. The attack occurred while Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, is in lockdown due to a community outbreak of Covid-19.

Ardern said the man was a Sri Lankan national who arrived in New Zealand in October 2011 and became a person of national security interest from 2016.

“What happened today was despicable, it was hateful, it was wrong,” she said. “It was carried out by an individual, not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity, but an individual person who was gripped by ideology that is not supported here. He alone carries the responsibility for these acts, let that be where the judgment falls.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.