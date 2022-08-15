(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s resident population grew just 0.2% from a year earlier on June 30, the lowest annual growth since 1986.

The mid-year estimate, published by Statistics New Zealand, showed the impact of Covid-19, as restricted travel and borders led to a net migration loss for the first time in nine years in 2021.

The drop in new arrivals and returnees combined with a 10% increase in deaths to slow resident population growth, as the number of births remained unchanged at 61,000.

Residents aged 65 years and over were the fastest growing population segment through year-end June 30, with an annual increase of 2.8%, while the total fertility rate per woman was up 1.69 from 1.61 the year prior.

The median age of females and males in New Zeland is 39.1 and 37.0 years, respectively.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.