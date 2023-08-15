(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand recorded slower population growth in the three months through June as net immigration eased.

The estimated population increased by 24,900 or 0.5% in the three months through June, Statistics New Zealand said Wednesday in Wellington. That compares with a gain of 41,100 people or 0.8% in the first three months of the year. The population rose to 5,223,100.

Population growth has recovered after the nation began re-opening its borders in 2022 following the Covid-19 pandemic. In the 12 months through June, the population increased by 105,900 or 2.1% — the biggest gain since 2020. Net immigration was 86,800, a record for a June year.

Still, New Zealand added a net 20,200 migrants in the second quarter — down from 35,700 in the first quarter — while the population’s natural increase was 4,800.

Immigration data earlier this week showed there was a net 13,700 fewer foreign arrivals in the second quarter, while about 1,900 more New Zealand residents departed.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.