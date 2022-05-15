(Bloomberg) --

New Zealand recorded its weakest population growth in 30 years in the 12 months through March, underscoring labor market tightness that’s driving faster inflation and forcing aggressive interest-rate increases.

The population advanced by just 19,200, or 0.4%, to 5,127,000 at March 31, Statistics New Zealand said Monday in Wellington. That’s less than the 25,100 gain in the year through March 2021 and is the lowest since the government agency began providing estimates in 1992.

While the population rose due to natural increases, the pace of expansion has decelerated markedly due to the closure of the border to foreigners since March 2020. A lack of immigrant workers has pushed annual wage growth to 3.1%, the fastest pace since 2008, fueling faster inflation and higher rates.

There were 26,400 more births than deaths in the year through March, while migration fell by 7,300.

