(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party is sliding in opinion polls less than five weeks out from a general election.

Labour fell 1 percentage point to 28% support in a 1News/Verian poll published Wednesday in Wellington, while the main opposition National Party rose 2 points to 39%. It’s the second poll this week to show declining support for Labour ahead of the Oct. 14 vote.

If the results were replicated on election night, National would be able to form a government with the help of the right-wing ACT Party, which had 10% support in the poll. Labour wouldn’t be able to muster a majority with the Green Party, also on 10% support, and the Maori Party, on 3%.

The poll also showed support for the nationalist New Zealand First Party at 5%, which would be enough to return it to parliament under the country’s proportional electoral system.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who took over from Jacinda Ardern less than eight months ago, is trying to convince voters that Labour deserves a third term in office.

As households reel from a cost-of-living crisis, National has attacked Labour’s economic management, saying increased government spending has stoked inflation and driven up interest rates.

Labour has claimed that National would make deep cuts to public services if it wins power, partly to pay for its planned tax cuts.

Hipkins will square off against National leader Christopher Luxon in the first of three televised debates on Sept. 19.

