New Zealand’s Ardern Delays Election by Four Weeks to Oct. 17

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delayed the general election by four weeks until Oct. 17 as a community outbreak of Covid-19 worsens and threatens to keep the nation’s largest city in lockdown for longer.

Ardern said she delayed the election from Sept. 19 after consultation with other political parties, to provide certainty to voters.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.