(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has dismissed a cabinet minister over an “inappropriate relationship” he had with a former staffer.

Iain Lees-Galloway, minister for Immigration and Workplace Relations, has been stripped of all portfolios and has chosen not to stand for re-election, Ardern told a news conference in Wellington on Wednesday. Lees-Galloway had confirmed that a consensual relationship occurred with someone who previously worked in his office and had been based in one of his agencies, Ardern said.

“The minister has shown a lack of judgment over a period of 12 months,” she said. “In undertaking this relationship he has opened himself up to accusations of improperly using his office. He has not modeled the behavior I expect as a minister that is in charge of setting a standard and culture in work places.”

The sacking comes less than two months before a Sept. 19 election and follows the resignation from parliament of an opposition National Party politician who allegedly sent pornographic material to several woman. National leader Judith Collins said she received a tip-off about Lees-Galloway yesterday and referred the matter to Ardern.

Ardern said Lees-Galloway was no longer in a relationship with the staffer. However, “his actions have led me to lose my confidence in him as a minister,” she said.

In a statement, Lees-Galloway accepted Ardern’s decision and apologized for his actions.

“I have acted completely inappropriately in my position and can not continue as a minister,” he said. “I have apologized to my family for letting them down. Please appreciate their privacy. I also apologize to anyone who has been hurt by my actions.”

