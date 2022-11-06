(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has questioned the huge profits being made by the nation’s largely Australian-owned banks at a time when rampant inflation is causing a cost-of-living crisis.

“They know that this is a time when New Zealanders are facing increases in the cost of living,” Ardern told a news conference Monday in Wellington when asked about bank profits. “Are they demonstrating social license, are they demonstrating a commitment to the communities that they’re serving by taking profits such as those in these current times?”

Earlier Monday, Westpac New Zealand reported a net profit of NZ$1.05 billion ($620 million) for the year through Sept. 30, up 12% on a year earlier. ANZ Bank New Zealand last month posted a net profit of more than NZ$2 billion for the same period. The country’s four largest banks are all Australian-owned.

While the banks are operating lawfully and the government doesn’t have a policy that would reduce their profitability, Ardern said it is time for them to reflect on their behavior “from a corporate responsibility perspective.”

“We’ve seen this consistently, them positing significant profits,” she said. “I think questions need to be asked to management of these banks as to whether or not they are serving their communities well.”

