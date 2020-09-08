(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party said it will raise income taxes for top earners if it wins a second term in next month’s election to help keep a lid on rising debt.

Labour would introduce a new top tax rate of 39% on any income above NZ$180,000 ($119,000), affecting the top 2% of earners, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement Wednesday in Wellington. The policy would raise an additional NZ$550 million a year.

“Our plan strikes a balance as we recover from Covid-19,” Robertson said. It would avoid cuts to social services “and also help keep a lid on debt as we support the economic recovery from a 1-in-100 year shock,” he said.

The proposed tax increase is sure to be seized on by the main opposition National Party as it seeks to topple popular Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oct. 17 vote. While tax increases are a risky policy to take into an election, Ardern is riding high in opinion polls after her successful management of the pandemic and has considerable political capital to spend.

Robertson said Labour will not implement any new taxes or make any further increases to income tax in a second term. He said the new top rate compares favorably with Australia, where income over A$180,000 is taxed at 47% once a 2% medicare levy is added.

The other thresholds in New Zealand’s progressive tax system would remain the same, with income between NZ$70,000 and NZ$180,000 taxed at 33%.

