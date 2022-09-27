1h ago
New Zealand’s Ardern Trails Rivals Ahead of 2023 Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has a fight on her hands to win a third term, with a poll showing she is narrowly trailing her opponents roughly a year out from the next election.
Support for Ardern’s Labour Party rose one percentage point to 34% in a 1News/Kantar poll published Tuesday in Wellington, while the main opposition National Party was unchanged on 37%. National’s ally the ACT Party had 9% support, as did Ardern’s partner the Green Party, while 13% of respondents were undecided or refused to answer.
If the results were replicated at the election, due late next year, National could form a government with ACT. But Ardern remains the most popular leader, with 30% support versus 21% for National’s Christopher Luxon, suggesting a tight contest.
The poll also asked people whether it is time for New Zealand to ditch the British monarch as head of state and become a republic. 1News said only 27% of respondents said yes and 50% said no.
The survey of 1,001 eligible voters was conducted Sept. 17-21 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.
Jacinda Ardern’s Feted Covid Response Could Yet Be Her Undoing
Meet the Ex-Airline Chief Seeking to Topple New Zealand’s Ardern
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:24
Loonie struggles: This is what is dragging the Canadian dollar lower
-
5:45
David Burrows' Top Picks: September 26, 2022
-
3:58
Apple music takes over Pepsi as presenter of Super Bowl halftime show
-
6:43
Five-out-of-six major Canadian airports fell below North American satisfaction average
-
0:00
Argentina government intervenes after country runs out of World Cup stickers
-
5:28
OceanSky bets on luxury 'air cruises' with first departure set for 2024