(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has a fight on her hands to win a third term, with a poll showing she is narrowly trailing her opponents roughly a year out from the next election.

Support for Ardern’s Labour Party rose one percentage point to 34% in a 1News/Kantar poll published Tuesday in Wellington, while the main opposition National Party was unchanged on 37%. National’s ally the ACT Party had 9% support, as did Ardern’s partner the Green Party, while 13% of respondents were undecided or refused to answer.

If the results were replicated at the election, due late next year, National could form a government with ACT. But Ardern remains the most popular leader, with 30% support versus 21% for National’s Christopher Luxon, suggesting a tight contest.

The poll also asked people whether it is time for New Zealand to ditch the British monarch as head of state and become a republic. 1News said only 27% of respondents said yes and 50% said no.

The survey of 1,001 eligible voters was conducted Sept. 17-21 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

