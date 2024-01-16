(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s consumer spending slowed in the final three months of 2023, with outlays on debit and credit cards falling from a year earlier despite record immigration.

Unadjusted spending on electronic cards at retail stores in the fourth quarter slid 0.2% from the year prior, Statistics New Zealand said Wednesday in Wellington. That’s the first annual decline since the third quarter of 2021 when the nation’s largest city Auckland was in a pandemic lockdown.

High interest rates are weighing on consumer spending and economic growth as the central bank battles to bring inflation back into its 1-3% target range. The potential for a slowing labor market to further dent household confidence is another hazard ahead for consumption.

“With economic conditions cooling, unemployment is set to push higher over 2024 and wage growth is set to slow,” said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Auckland. “That means the risks for spending over the new year are to the downside.”

Wednesday’s data include the impact of higher prices, adding to signs that the volume of goods purchased slumped in the quarter despite higher foreign tourism and promotions such as Black Friday and Christmas sales. Economists provisionally estimate inflation was slightly less than 5% in the year through December.

New Zealand posted its biggest population jump in more than 30 years in the 12 months through September and that alone should have underpinned higher spending. But surging living costs have forced households to focus on food, fuel and other essential purchases at the expense of discretionary items.

Spending on durable goods such as whiteware and electronics fell 4.4% from a year earlier, the report showed. Apparel spending dropped 7.7%.

After seasonal adjustment, fourth-quarter card spending fell 0.8% from three months earlier, also led by durables and apparel.

