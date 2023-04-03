(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank is expected to further slow the pace of interest-rate increases this week as a weakening economy suggests the end of its tightening cycle is near.

The Reserve Bank will raise the Official Cash Rate to 5% from 4.75% Wednesday in Wellington, according to 19 of 21 economists in a Bloomberg survey. One expects a 50 basis-point move and one sees no change.

The RBNZ has been hiking the OCR at record pace, but slowed to a 50-point increase in February after a 75-point jump at the end of last year. A further deceleration to a 25-point step may indicate the bank no longer expects to reach a peak of 5.5%.

“There’s a growing sense that we’re nearing the peak for this cycle,” said Kelly Eckhold, chief New Zealand economist at Westpac in Auckland, who doesn’t see the OCR rising beyond 5%. However, “given the lingering risks around high inflation, it would make sense for the RBNZ to retain the option of further rate hikes,” he said.

Wednesday’s decision, due at 2 p.m. local time, is an interim review rather than a quarterly Monetary Policy Statement, so the RBNZ won’t issue new forecasts and there is no press conference with Governor Adrian Orr.

New Zealand inflation — currently at 7.2% — remains stubbornly high and could be further exacerbated as oil prices rise in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut production. The RBNZ is “incredibly determined” to return inflation to its 1-3% target band, Chief Economist Paul Conway said in a speech last month.

At the same time, banking turmoil in the US and Europe has raised concerns globally that borrowing costs have risen too quickly.

Global Slowdown

The US Federal Reserve has slowed its tightening pace to quarter-point steps, while the Bank of Canada and Bank of Korea have stopped raising rates after inflation in both countries eased. Economists are split over whether Australia’s central bank will later Tuesday deliver another 25-point increase or pause.

Investors expect the RBNZ to hike by a quarter percentage point this week followed by one more, taking the OCR to 5.25%, swaps data show. They are pricing the first rate cut to occur before the end of the year.

New Zealand’s economy contracted in the final quarter of 2022, putting it on the verge of recession much sooner than the RBNZ expected, and about 60% of mortgages by value are due to roll onto higher interest rates in the next 12 months, which may damp household spending.

“There are further lagged impacts from monetary policy in the pipeline that should slow the New Zealand economy further and hopefully cool inflationary pressures,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “After April we expect one final 25 basis-point increase in May. That is a touch lower than the RBNZ’s 5.5% peak in its February forecasts. But either way, the end of the tightening cycle is creeping a little closer.”

