(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand recorded 12 new confirmed local cases of the coronavirus on Friday including some outside the largest city Auckland, as the government attempts to stamp out the nation’s first outbreak in more than three months.

The cluster of infections that began in Auckland earlier this week has grown to 30, including a probable case, and 2 in the North Island town of Tokoroa, Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield told reporters in Wellington.

New Zealand now has 48 active cases, which includes 18 people who tested positive during the 14-day quarantine that’s mandatory for anyone returning to the country from overseas. All of the local cases are connected.

After eradicating community transmission, New Zealand’s 102-day Covid-free run ended this week when an initial four new cases were detected in an Auckland household, from a yet-to-be determined source. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responded to the fresh outbreak by putting Auckland, a city of 1.6 million people and a hub of commerce, into a three day lockdown that is scheduled to end later Friday. Social distancing rules and limits on gatherings have also been reimposed on the rest of the country.

Ardern will announce whether the lockdown will be extended or escalated following a cabinet meeting later today.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.