New Zealand’s Economic Growth Slows to More Than Five-Year Low

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s economic growth rate fell to a fresh five-year low in the second quarter, giving the central bank scope to cut interest rates again.

Gross domestic product rose 2.1% from a year earlier, slowing from 2.5% in the first quarter and the weakest annual growth since the fourth quarter of 2013

GDP climbed 0.5% from the previous three-month period, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists expected 0.4% growth

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand slashed interest rates to a record-low 1% in August, hoping that extra stimulus will lift economic activity and help get inflation back to its 2% target, while ensuring that employment growth doesn’t falter. The central bank signaled further easing is possible, and most economists tip one more rate cut before the end of 2019.

The kiwi dollar rose after the report. It bought 63.28 U.S. cents at 10:47 a.m. in Wellington from 63.18 cents immediately before the release. There is a 71% chance of a rate cut in November, according to swaps data compiled by Bloomberg.

Quarterly growth matched the 0.5% projected by the RBNZ in its August policy statement. It projected the annual pace would slow to 2% by mid-2019 but then accelerate to more than 3% by early 2020.

Growth in the quarter was led by household spending, farm production and the services industry, the statistics agency said. Manufacturing and construction declined.

