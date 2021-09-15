(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s economy was expanding at a rapid pace before a nationwide lockdown interrupted its momentum, latest data show.

Gross domestic product climbed 2.8% in the second quarter after jumping 1.4% in the first, Statistics New Zealand said Thursday in Wellington. Economists forecast a 1.1% gain. From a year earlier, when the country was in its initial pandemic lockdown, the economy expanded 17.4% against expectations of 16.1% growth.

Today’s report will do nothing to dissuade the central bank from raising interest rates at its next meeting on Oct. 6 as it frets about mounting inflation pressures. While a contraction is expected in the current quarter after an outbreak of the delta strain of coronavirus prompted a three-week national lockdown, last year’s experience shows that demand quickly bounces back when restrictions are lifted.

The New Zealand dollar rose on the data. It bought 71.29 U.S. cents at 10:47 a.m. in Wellington, up from 71.2 cents beforehand.

